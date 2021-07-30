Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

