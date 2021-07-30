Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.