Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Lowered to $52.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $94.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.55.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

