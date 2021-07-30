GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,870 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,406.40 ($18.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,400.02. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

