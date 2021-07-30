Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) Short Interest Update

Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,053,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLEC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 108,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,423. Global Ecology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Global Ecology Company Profile
Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.