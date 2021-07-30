Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) Short Interest Update

Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,053,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLEC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 108,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,423. Global Ecology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Global Ecology Company Profile

Global Ecology Corp. engages in the development, production and marketing of advanced waste remediation technologies that address universal environmental issues, which include organic soil revitalization, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, solid waste remediation and point-of-use water purification solutions.

