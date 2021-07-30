Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 30th total of 389,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 2,896.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

POTX stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59.

