Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 176.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 202,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,703,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000.

NASDAQ GXTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. 25,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

