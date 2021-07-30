Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSAT. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 483.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 714,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 592,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

