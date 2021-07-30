Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 361,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 526,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.42.
About Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
