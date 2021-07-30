GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 85.7% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $184,756.09 and approximately $53.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006085 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

