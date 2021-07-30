Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 3.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

