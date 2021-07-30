Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 364.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of ChromaDex worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.