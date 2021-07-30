Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 186.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.