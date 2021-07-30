Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.61 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

