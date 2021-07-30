Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 54,822 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $770.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.29 million. On average, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

