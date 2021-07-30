Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 463,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 248,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $117.40. 333,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

