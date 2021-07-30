Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.38. 467,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

