Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.09. 136,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

