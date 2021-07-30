Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

