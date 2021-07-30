Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,493 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $21,188,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gray Television by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 696,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gray Television by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 196,708 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

