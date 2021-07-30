Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.70 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

