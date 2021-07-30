Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.56 Million Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Realogy worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,392,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Realogy by 1,215.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,012 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,498 shares during the period.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

