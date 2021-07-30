Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 502,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 386,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,106,300 shares of company stock worth $16,075,232. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.