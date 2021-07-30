Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,208,000.

ILF opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

