Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 31,235 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PDM opened at $19.25 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.