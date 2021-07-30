Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) by 257.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Greencity Acquisition were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
GRCYU stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Greencity Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43.
Greencity Acquisition Company Profile
