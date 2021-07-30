Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) by 257.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Greencity Acquisition were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GRCYU stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Greencity Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43.

Get Greencity Acquisition alerts:

Greencity Acquisition Company Profile

Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Greencity Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Greencity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.