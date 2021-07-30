GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 1,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 284,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

