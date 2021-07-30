GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.57.
Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 1,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 284,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
