Griffin Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Griffin Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

