Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%.

GPI traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.74. 200,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

