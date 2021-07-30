Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,156. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

