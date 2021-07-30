Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GBLBY stock remained flat at $$11.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

