Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

