Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $320.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.90 million and the highest is $325.10 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $318.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 351,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

