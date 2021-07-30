Hanmi Financial Co. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $566.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

