Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

