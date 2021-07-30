Hansa Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAN stock traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 223.68 ($2.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,273. Hansa Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

