Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in July

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$114.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $119.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.76.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.