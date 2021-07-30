Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €80.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.12 ($94.26).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX stock opened at €67.20 ($79.06) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €56.85 ($66.88) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 108.15.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.