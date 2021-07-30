HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $444.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the first quarter worth $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HBT Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

