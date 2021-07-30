HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a current ratio of 21.12. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

