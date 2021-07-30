HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.
NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a current ratio of 21.12. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.
