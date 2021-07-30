HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Charles J. Hall Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

