Head to Head Analysis: Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) versus Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halliburton and Cal Dive International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $14.45 billion 1.31 -$2.95 billion $0.65 32.69 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halliburton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Halliburton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Halliburton and Cal Dive International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 1 7 12 0 2.55 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halliburton currently has a consensus target price of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Halliburton’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Volatility and Risk

Halliburton has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Halliburton and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton 1.08% 12.64% 3.16% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Halliburton beats Cal Dive International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, pumping services, and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

