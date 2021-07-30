Head to Head Comparison: Momentive Global (MNTV) and Its Competitors

Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) is one of 94 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Momentive Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Momentive Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Momentive Global Competitors 895 3739 7879 261 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Momentive Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -24.89% -28.80% -11.18% Momentive Global Competitors -16.33% -18.43% -4.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million -$91.58 million -32.38 Momentive Global Competitors $6.57 billion $1.38 billion 49.48

Momentive Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Momentive Global competitors beat Momentive Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

