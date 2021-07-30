Head-To-Head Contrast: ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) versus InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 41.20% 38.62% 33.26% ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44%

InMode has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $206.11 million 18.00 $75.03 million $1.78 65.19 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 3.06 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InMode and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode presently has a consensus price target of $111.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

InMode beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

