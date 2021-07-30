Head to Head Contrast: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) vs. Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ekso Bionics and Rotor Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rotor Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Rotor Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Rotor Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -181.89% -94.26% -41.24% Rotor Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Rotor Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 7.05 -$15.82 million ($1.61) -3.07 Rotor Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rotor Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Rotor Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation and OttoBock Healthcare Product GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Rotor Acquisition Company Profile

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

