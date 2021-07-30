Head to Head Contrast: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuwellis and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.56 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.38 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 3.06 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

