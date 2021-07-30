Head-To-Head Review: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) versus Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.89 $40.83 million $2.64 13.69 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.57 $898.88 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arrow Financial and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.54%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Arrow Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 31.72% 13.93% 1.23% Akbank T.A.S. 15.22% 10.34% 1.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Akbank T.A.S. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

