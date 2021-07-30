Head-To-Head Review: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xometry and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.92 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -39.07

Xometry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xometry and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67 Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79

Xometry currently has a consensus target price of $83.94, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $43.07, suggesting a potential upside of 55.27%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Xometry.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Xometry on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

