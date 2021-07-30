HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €75.38 ($88.68) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

