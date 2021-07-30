HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $104.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

